Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 09:45 Hits: 8

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama) Tenaga Nasional Bhd's (TNB) Kedai Tenaga and meter reading activities will operate as usual during the movement control order and emergency, says Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/13/tnb-outlets-meter-reading-operating-as-usual-during-mco