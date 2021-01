Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 09:14 Hits: 7

Deliveries of COVID vaccines to Britain are on track and sufficient to meet the government's vaccination targets, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday although he declined to give figures on supplies.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-deliveries-to-uk-are-on-track-enough-to-meet-13951990