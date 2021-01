Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 08:23 Hits: 8

Outspoken Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who is currently in Germany after surviving a poison attack, has tweeted that he plans to return to Russia on January 17.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/navalny-says-he-ll-return-to-russia-january-17-2020/31044472.html