Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 02:21 Hits: 7

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he wouldn't invoke the 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump, shortly before the House was set to vote on a resolution urging him to do so.

"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence said in a letter to House Leader Nancy Pelosi just before a vote in the House of Representatives. Lower House of a resolution demanding to appeal to this unprecedented mechanism in American history.

Pence's negative response guarantees that Democrats will submit to the Lower House on Wednesday the accusation of Trump of "inciting insurrection" in the Capitol's seizure on January 6 by his supporters, in a second historical procedure of "impeachment. "against the Republican president.

#CapitolRiots | VP Pence rejects Speaker Pelosi's request to invoke the 25th Amendment. pic.twitter.com/fiGM1TW3Ol January 13, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Pence-Turns-Down-Pelosi-on-25th-Amendment-20210112-0022.html