Category: World Published on Wednesday, 13 January 2021 06:54 Hits: 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Approximately RM4.3mil worth of drugs were seized following the arrests of three men in Kepong and Seri Kembangan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/13/rm43mil-worth-of-drugs-seized-in-kl