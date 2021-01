Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 13:55 Hits: 6

Uganda banned social media and messaging apps on Tuesday, two days ahead of a presidential election pitting Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa'slongest-serving leaders, against opposition frontrunner Bobi Wine, a popular singer.

