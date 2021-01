Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:18 Hits: 8

Corporate America is quickly distancing itself from President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, with some of the biggest names in US business suspending political donations after Trump supporters ransacked the US Capitol in a deadly siege last week.

