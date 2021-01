Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:23 Hits: 4

Department of Homeland Security acting head Chad Wolf resigned on Monday after he had pledged to stay to ensure a smooth presidential transition. Under Mr. Wolf’s tenure, the DHS has been criticized for suppressing information and becoming politicized.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0112/Homeland-Security-head-abruptly-quits-days-before-inauguration?icid=rss