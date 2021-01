Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:28 Hits: 5

Judge rules that Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who held his his knee on Floyd's neck, will be tried alone.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/1/12/officer-who-put-knee-on-george-floyds-neck-will-be-tried-alone