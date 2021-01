Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:13 Hits: 6

The top US diplomat has claimed, without evidence, that the Islamist militant group has established a new base of operations in Iran, moving away from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mike-pompeo-claims-iran-is-new-home-base-of-al-qaida/a-56205654?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf