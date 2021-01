Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:45 Hits: 7

Impeachment ahead, the House on Tuesday will first try to convince the vice president and Cabinet to act even more quickly to remove President Donald Trump from office, warning he is a threat to democracy in the remaining days of his presidency.

