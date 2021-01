Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 16:08 Hits: 6

The EU regretted a new wave of US tariffs on French and German products that came into force on Tuesday and said it would seek a trade truce with the incoming Biden administration.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210112-eu-regrets-new-us-tariffs-seeks-trade-truce-with-biden