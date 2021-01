Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:43 Hits: 5

Khalid al-Qahtani stood in the arrivals hall at Riyadh's main airport on Monday, waiting to see his sister almost four years after a diplomatic rift with neighbouring Qatar split his family apart.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/qatar-saudi-arabia-gulf-rift-reconciliation-flights-resume-13946150