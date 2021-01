Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 15:36 Hits: 7

By opening the door for Donald Trump's possible disqualification from future office-holding, a second impeachment would be justified, even if conviction and removal by the Senate is a long shot. Unlike his previous scandals, Trump's attempts to undermine the 2020 election clearly rise to constitutional dimensions.

