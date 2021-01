Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 10:08 Hits: 3

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have applied for authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in the EU. Tests suggest it's less effective than two vaccines already approved, but also cheaper to make and easier to store.

