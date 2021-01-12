Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 09:52 Hits: 3

This week marks ten years since deposed strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia, the first to fall as the 2011 Arab Spring took hold across North Africa and the Middle East. But since 2017, the number of those arriving in Italy from Tunisia illegally has risen sharply. Fed up of waiting for the revolution to benefit them financially at home, some risk it all to try to reach Europe. FRANCE 24 brings you the second instalment in a series of four reports this week from Tunisia, a decade after the dawn of the Arab Spring.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210112-the-arab-spring-10-years-on-tunisia-s-border-burners-longing-for-europe-in-sfax