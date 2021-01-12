Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 10:46 Hits: 3

This week, we're putting the focus on French gastronomy as we spare a thought for France's restaurant owners, staff and caterers, who are struggling through the Covid-19 crisis. We take a look back at the history of haute cuisine, from the first known recipe to the publication of the Michelin Guide. We also take you around the Château de Valençay, where fine dining was used as a political weapon in the 19th century. Finally, we check out a top culinary school in Paris, where budding chefs from around the world are absorbing the expertise of French masters.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/france-in-focus/20210112-french-gastronomy-the-origins-of-haute-cuisine