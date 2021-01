Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 09:50 Hits: 11

Authorities say the darknet platform had a half a million users, where drugs, counterfeit money, stolen credit card data, anonymous SIM cards and malware were traded. The suspected operator was arrested in Germany.

