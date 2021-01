Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 08:43 Hits: 7

KOTA KINABALU: The King’s proclamation for a state of Emergency nationwide is a necessary move and a proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, says Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/12/sabah-cm-says-emergency-proclamation-a-timely-move-to-curb-covid-19