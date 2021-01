Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 03:42 Hits: 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal that ended the conflict.

