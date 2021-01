Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 07:35 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County, California, government officials announced late on Monday. Read full story

