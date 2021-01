Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 07:37 Hits: 9

KUCHING: The Sarawak state election can only be held after Aug 1 unless the state of emergency is lifted earlier, say state politicians. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/01/12/no-state-election-until-after-emergency-say-sarawak-parties