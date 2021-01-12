The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Ad showing woman avoid sexual assault by using make-up remover withdrawn after it causes outrage online

Category: World Hits: 9

Ad showing woman avoid sexual assault by using make-up remover withdrawn after it causes outrage online Chinese company Purcotton’s ad showing a young woman wiping away her make-up to scare off a male pursuer was attacked for ‘demonising’ sexual assault victims. Purcotton apologised and tried to defend the ad, before saying sorry again and pulling it. ‘How can you make fun of a woman being followed,’ a Weibo user wrote. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/12/ad-showing-woman-avoid-sexual-assault-by-using-make-up-remover-withdrawn-after-it-causes-outrage-online

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version