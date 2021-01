Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 01:55 Hits: 6

MIAMI: Wildlife authorities in Florida on Monday (Jan 11) appealed for help in identifying who was responsible for scratching the name "Trump" on to the hide of a manatee. The appeal by the Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) came after the Citrus County Chronicle published video that clearly showed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/manatee-trump-carved-investigation-us-fish-wildlife-service-13941572