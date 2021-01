Category: World Published on Tuesday, 12 January 2021 03:12 Hits: 7

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday (Jan 11) that he would not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump as planned this week after the "tragic" riot at the United States Capitol last Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/patriots-coach-belichick-refuses-medal-from-trump-13941794