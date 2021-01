Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 04:45 Hits: 1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has moved to brand Yemen's Iranian-linked Huthi rebels as terrorists, a last-minute move in defiance of aid groups who fear it will worsen a humanitarian crisis.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210111-pompeo-says-us-will-designate-yemen-s-houthis-as-terrorist-group