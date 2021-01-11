Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 11:59 Hits: 1

This week marks ten years since deposed strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali fled Tunisia, the first leader to fall as the 2011 Arab Spring took hold across North Africa and the Middle East. A decade on, Tunisia remains the only country to have transformed itself into a relatively stable democracy. But high unemployment remains a major problem, not least in the region of Tataouine. FRANCE 24 brings you the first in a series of four reports from the country, a decade after the Arab Spring watershed.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210111-the-arab-spring-10-years-on-tunisia-still-facing-economic-political-challenges