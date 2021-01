Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 19:39 Hits: 5

LONDON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Another 46,169 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,118,518, according to official figures released Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/12/uk-records-another-46169-coronavirus-cases-529-deaths