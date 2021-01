Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 19:58 Hits: 4

JERUSALEM, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The number of vehicles imported to Israel in 2020 fell by 17.4 percent, compared to 2019, according to a report released by the Israel Tax Authority on Monday. Read full story

