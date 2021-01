Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 16:20 Hits: 1

Donald Trump’s presidency has been a consequential one, but more for its destructive effects than for its achievements. The damage caused by repeated attacks on American democracy, an inept pandemic response, and disruptive foreign-policy decisions will be difficult – if not impossible – to repair anytime soon.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/donald-trump-costly-legacy-three-failures-by-richard-haass-2021-01