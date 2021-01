Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 13:23 Hits: 4

The leader of Russia's Republic of Tyva in Siberia, Sholban Kara-Ool, has vowed to look into claims by several recruits from Tyva about alleged race-based bullying in a military unit in the western region of Yaroslavl.

