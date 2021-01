Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 15:55 Hits: 4

The massive opposition movement that emerged in response to Belarus's fraudulent presidential election last August has adopted a more subtle approach, which might lead outside observers to conclude that it has surrendered. Nothing could be further from the truth.

