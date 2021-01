Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 09:57 Hits: 5

Billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, the leader of Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, says he has decided to quit politics.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/georgian-billionaire-ivanishvili-steps-down-as-leader-of-georgia-s-ruling-party/31041590.html