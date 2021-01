Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 10:54 Hits: 5

Coronavirus infections have now surpassed 90 million confirmed cases worldwide as countries brace for the wider spread of more virulent strains and Covid-19 has now killed more than two million people. In Latin America, officials are struggling to contain a surge in new infections and millions await vaccines.

