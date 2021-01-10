Trump won’t lower flags for slain officer — even on ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Day’: report

Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 12:48 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump would repeatedly tweet "LAW & ORDER" while running for re-election and before being banned from the social media website for inciting violence.

But his purported support for police was called into question on Saturday, which was coincidentally, "Law Enforcement Appreciation Day."

After Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick was murdered during Wednesday's insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi called his grieving family to offer their condolences.

However, Trump did not offer his condolences.

"President Trump has not ordered the flags on federal buildings to fly at half-staff in honor of Brian D. Sicknick, a police officer who was killed after trying to fend off pro-Trump loyalists during the siege at the Capitol on Wednesday," The New York Times reported Saturday. "While the flags at the Capitol have been lowered, Mr. Trump has not issued a similar order for federal buildings under his control. A White House spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment."



The newspaper also reported, "The president and the vice president have not spoken since Wednesday morning, before the riot unfolded, an administration official said."

Pence is reportedly considering invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn-in on January 20th.

CNN's Jake Tapper offered his analysis of the situation.





Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/capitol-hill-police-officer-brian-sicknick/