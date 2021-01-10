The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch: Video busts 5 Trump allies for lying about their support of his election overturn and coup attempt

A nearly two-minute super-cut of hypocrisy shows Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Montana Senator Steve Daines, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, former White House communications director Alyssa Farah, and Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani all lying their faces off, as if they had always opposed Trump's attempts to steal the election now that a pro-Trump insurrectionist coup attempt occurred at the U.S. Capitol.


Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/01/trump-allies/

