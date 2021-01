Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 23:17 Hits: 3

The fallout from the Capitol siege has begun to hit the Republican party in the wallet with major businesses cancelling their political contributions.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-businesses-cut-republican-party-donations-in-wake-of-riot/a-56189263?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf