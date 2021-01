Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 07:33 Hits: 5

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken the title of Workers' Party general secretary in a move apparently aimed at consolidating his grip on power. He also promised to build more sophisticated nuclear weapons.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kim-jong-un-takes-new-title-vows-to-boost-nuclear-program/a-56189903?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf