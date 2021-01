Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 07:35 Hits: 5

Digital health care is in the spotlight at the tech industry’s big event this week amid a pandemic that has highlighted the importance of remote services, with a potentially lasting impact on medical delivery. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/01/11/digital-health-in-spotlight-as-pandemic-shifts-tech-show-focus