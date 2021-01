Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 02:01 Hits: 4

SYDNEY: A hospital emergency department in Sydney was closed after a patient tested positive for COVID-19, Australian authorities said on Monday (Jan 11), as the city of Brisbane made face masks compulsory at public venues. A man in his forties tested positive for the virus on Sunday after coming ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-covid-19-new-cases-sydney-hospital-emergency-unit-13935294