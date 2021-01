Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 03:28 Hits: 4

The USÂ lifting of restrictions on interactions with Taiwanese officials is a "big thing", Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday (Jan 11), adding that the island's relations with the US relations with the United States have been elevated to a "global partnership".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taiwan-says-relations-with-us-elevated-to-global-partnership-13935672