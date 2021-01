Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 04:00 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON: United States President-elect Joe Biden will receive his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday (Jan 11), his office announced, three weeks after his first injection was broadcast live on TV to boost public confidence in the jab. Biden, 78, told Americans "there's nothing to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-biden-to-receive-second-dose-13935946