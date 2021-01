Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 06:22 Hits: 4

NEW DELHI: India aims to begin vaccinating its 1.3 billion people against COVID-19 from Saturday (Jan 16), a colossal and complex task compounded by safety worries, shaky infrastructure and public scepticism. In one of the world's biggest rollouts, the planet's second-most populous nation hopes to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/india-covid-19-coronavirus-vaccine-rollout-13936488