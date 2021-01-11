Supervised release handed down after Keyon Harrold's son falsely accused of stealing iPhone

Category: World Published on Monday, 11 January 2021 01:00 Hits: 4

It turns out New York police have caught up with the 22-year-old woman shown on video tackling the teen son of Grammy Award-winning trumpeter Keyon Harrold. When they did, Miya Ponsetto—who has made no attempt to turn herself in—fled arrest, tried to slam her door on an officer, and still got away with only supervised release and a restraining order, a spokeswoman with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office said Saturday in an email to Daily Kos.

Ponsetto faces one count of endangering the welfare of a child, attempted robbery in the third degree, attempted grand larceny in the fourth degree, and two counts of attempted assault in the third degree. The child she is shown on video attacking and falsely accusing of stealing her iPhone on Dec. 26 at the Arlo SoHo hotel is 14 years old. Even so, Ponsetto attempted to paint herself as every bit the victim in a virtual CBS interview with journalist Gayle King Friday.

"I'm a 22-year-old girl. How is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?" Ponsetto asked during the interview. King challenged Ponsetto on that question. "You have to at least understand your actions that day," she said. "You seem to have attacked this teenager about the phone. And then it turned out he didn't even have your phone. That's the thing. You're 22-years-old, but you're old enough to know better." At that point, Ponsetto, seated next to her attorney, extended her hand forward and said, "Enough." That may fly in an interview, but here’s the thing with being accused of multiple crimes, including endangering a child: The accused criminal doesn’t get to determine how much accountability is enough. The court does.

The 22-year-old woman caught on camera allegedly physically attacking a 14-year-old Black teen and falsely accusing him of stealing her phone was arrested in California. In an exclusive interview, Miya Ponsetto and her lawyer spoke with @GayleKing hours before she was arrested. pic.twitter.com/ezaGkcWZ8j January 8, 2021

”After committing this crime, and despite extensive media coverage, the defendant made no attempts to surrender, instead relaying her version of events to various media outlets,” spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said in the email. “She was eventually located and police officers attempted to take her into custody during the course of a traffic stop, during which she was again driving with a suspended license. Rather than submit to their authority, the defendant fled and then refused to exit her vehicle, attempting to slam the door of her car on an officer.”

Ponsetto, a former cheerleader at Simi Valley High School in California, has three open cases in California from last year alone, Puzzello said. She was charged with public intoxication when she, her mother, and a third person were “involved in a physical altercation inside a hotel” on Feb. 28, Puzzello said. She was charged with driving under the influence when a witness saw her drive away from a supermarket “clearly intoxicated” and responding officers spotted open containers of alcohol and marijuana in her car on May 29. “She was also charged with driving with a suspended license,” Puzzello said.

In yet another incident, Ponsetto was charged with resisting arrest, driving under the influence, and driving with a suspended license on Oct. 10 when police responding to a 911 call arrived to find her in “a physical altercation with her mother.” Ponsetto had allegedly “abandoned” her car at a nearby intersection, and when officers tried to arrest her, she is accused of resisting so furiously that she brought one of them down to the ground. “A later test to determine her blood alcohol content revealed it was a .14,” Puzzello said.

“Despite her conduct here, “ Puzzello later added, “her prior interactions with the criminal justice system in California, and her lack of ties to New York, no bail may be set in this matter as she is not charged with any bail eligible offenses.

“However, for those reasons she poses a risk of flight, and Tier 2, Level 5 of Supervised Release is the least restrictive means that will ensure her return to Court.”

The state is requesting that Ponsetto “have no contact with the victims and abide by the requested orders of protection”, and that she “appear at all scheduled court dates for her open cases in California.” Her next scheduled court date is March 29.

