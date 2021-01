Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 11:07 Hits: 2

Sweden's government, which has long shunned strict curbs, now has the power to act more forcefully to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The new law could be used any day amid a surge in cases.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-sweden-s-new-covid-lockdown-law-takes-effect/a-56185101?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf