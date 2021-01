Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 12:31 Hits: 5

Four people who arrived from Brazil were found to be infected by a different variant from the one found in the UK. Meanwhile, Pope Francis has hit out at people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. DW has more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-japan-detects-new-covid-variant/a-56183628?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf