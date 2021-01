Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 11:29 Hits: 6

French fashion icon Coco Chanel created designs that still shape what we wear today. Her original Paris boutique featured both casual chic and revolutionary styles, and the Chanel brand earned billions in 2019. Half a century since her death, FRANCE 24’s Clovis Casali and Armelle Caux look back at her career and legacy.

