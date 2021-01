Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 13:05 Hits: 6

The United States is ending restrictions governing official contacts with Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday, a move hailed by Taipei as ending "decades of discrimination".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210110-us-ends-curbs-on-contacts-with-taiwan-in-move-expected-to-draw-beijing-s-ire