Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 18:12 Hits: 7

NEW YORK, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- New York City's COVID-19 test positivity rate on a seven-day average went down to 8.77 percent, compared with 9.38 percent two days earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Sunday. The mayor didn't announce such rate on Saturday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/01/11/nyc-covid-19-test-positivity-rate-hits-877-pct-new-cases-3731-mayor