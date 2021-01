Category: World Published on Sunday, 10 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

UNITED NATIONS: Britain’s new UN ambassador says the government is feeling “gung ho” about continuing its role as an important player on the world stage despite its exit from the European Union. Barbara Woodward pointed to the United Kingdom’s permanent seat on the powerful UN Security Council ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/britain-gung-ho-about-world-role-after-brexit-un-envoy-13930904